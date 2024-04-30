Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man beaten for ‘picking-up fire rage’ for sister  

Apr 30, 2024 News

Hardat Badal after being beaten with the axe

Hardat Badal after being beaten with the axe

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man was beaten with an axe by another man on Sunday at Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), after he had confronted the suspect for allegedly slandering his sister.

The injured man has been identified as Hardat Badal, a resident of Better Hope North ECD. During an interview with this publication, Badal disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 03:00hrs, in the close proximity to where he resides. The victim related to Kaieteur News, that he and the suspect allegedly had an altercation, following the alleged scandal of his sister’s name. “I had an argument over my sister, he (suspect) scandal my sister name.” Badal claimed that he did nothing more but asked, “I just ask him what happening.”

Following the confrontation, Badal further claimed that on Sunday, the suspect confronted him, and in the process of doing so, he (suspect) allegedly started to hit Badal in the region of his face with an axe. Subsequently the suspect managed to escape and a report was made at a nearby police station. Thereafter, Badal was taken to a hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained, and was then discharged later.  The suspect is yet to be apprehended.

