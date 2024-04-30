Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for birth anniversary dominoes tourney to organisers

Kaieteur Sports – The Prime Minister’s birth anniversary dominoes tournament will be staged on Saturday May 5 at Shanghai’s residence in the mining town of Linden.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips presented the championship trophy to Mark Wiltshire in the presence of Colin BL Aaron of the organising team. The PM lauded their efforts in staging the event in honour of his birthday and wished the competing teams every success and much enjoyment in the process.

Entrance fee is $20,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $700,000 along with nine medals, the runner up will receive $300,000, third place $150,000 and fourth place $50,000. The MVP in the final will collect $20,000 and the best uniformed team $50,000.

The four – game six sitting competition will be contested on a two in one out basis and teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 for more information.

The first place trophy has been sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.