Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for birth anniversary dominoes tourney to organisers

Apr 30, 2024 Sports

Mark Wiltshire receives the Prime Minister’s trophy from PM Brigadier Mark Phillips in the presence of Colin BL Aaron.

Mark Wiltshire receives the Prime Minister’s trophy from PM Brigadier Mark Phillips in the presence of Colin BL Aaron.

Kaieteur Sports – The Prime Minister’s birth anniversary dominoes tournament will be staged on Saturday May 5 at Shanghai’s residence in the mining town of Linden.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips presented the championship trophy to Mark Wiltshire in the presence of Colin BL Aaron of the organising team.  The PM lauded their efforts in staging the event in honour of his birthday and wished the competing teams every success and much enjoyment in the process.

Entrance fee is $20,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $700,000 along with nine medals, the runner up will receive $300,000, third place $150,000 and fourth place $50,000. The MVP in the final will collect $20,000 and the best uniformed team $50,000.

The four – game six sitting competition will be contested on a two in one out basis and teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 for more information.

The first place trophy has been sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby Men’s Rankings

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby...

Apr 30, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur’s hat-trick of tries, combined with a game-winning tackle from Godfrey Pollydore, propelled Guyana to a dramatic 24-23 victory over...
Read More
Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for birth anniversary dominoes tourney to organisers

Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for...

Apr 30, 2024

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game against Belize in Barbados

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game...

Apr 30, 2024

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024 Milo U18 Football title

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024...

Apr 30, 2024

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool tournament set for tomorrow

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool...

Apr 30, 2024

Finalists to be decided tonight

Finalists to be decided tonight

Apr 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Giving change a chance

    Kaieteur News – About fifteen years ago, there was a plan to deploy one hundred traffic wardens across the city. A... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]