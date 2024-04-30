McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby Men’s Rankings

Kaieteur Sports – Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur’s hat-trick of tries, combined with a game-winning tackle from Godfrey Pollydore, propelled Guyana to a dramatic 24-23 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the Rugby Americas North Men’s 15’s Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

This marked the long-awaited return of the RAN Championship after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The win for the Green Machine saw them ascending five places in World Rugby’s rankings to 52, whereas Trinidad and Tobago experienced a decline from 49 to 57 globally.

Guyana’s first match since their 19-5 loss at home to Guadeloupe in the RAN Men’s Championship 2019 was a nail-biter, but the Green Machine emerged victorious, thanks to tight-head prop Rondel McArthur’s hat-trick try at the 71st minute mark.

Heading into the game against Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana had suffered defeats in their previous six matches, albeit with a rotation of players.

Trailing 13-0 after 31 minutes, Guyana seemed destined for another loss, but they orchestrated a remarkable comeback, with McArthur leading the charge.

Two tries from full-back James Philip had initially put Trinidad and Tobago in a commanding position, but by halftime, Guyana had narrowed the deficit to just one point.

Winger Godfrey Pollydore ignited the comeback with Guyana’s first try at the 34th minute mark, paving the way for McArthur to join the action.

Having not scored in any of his previous 21 tests, McArthur, now having broken his international duck, was eager for more.

Just two minutes into the second half, the Panthers RFC player crashed over the line once again, propelling Guyana into the lead for the first time.

With Kevin Braithwaite successfully converting for the second time in the match, the score stood at 19-13 in favour of the visitors.

However, tries from wingers Anderson Joseph and Jonathan Taylor swiftly reclaimed the advantage for Trinidad and Tobago.

The scoreboard remained at 23-19 in favour of Trinidad and Tobago for another 10 minutes until McArthur.

In a final desperate attempt, Taylor broke through the Guyanese defence and was just a few steps away from crossing the try-line.

However, Pollydore rallied, swiftly catching up to the Trinidadian, executing a crucial tackle that resulted in a knock-on.

The return fixture will take place in Guyana on June 1