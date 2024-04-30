Sugar workers down tools, pick up placards after being denied paid leave

Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – On Monday sugar workers at the Rose Hall Estate downed their tools and picked up placards in protest after they were denied paid leave.
The workers reached out to the Kaieteur News to vent their frustration about the situation. The protest took place in front of the estate’s compound and video footage sent to this publication shows workers assembling and writing on their placards as well. The workers are claiming that they have received the short end of the stick. Aditya Singh one of the estate workers who reached out said that, “What they agree to is after two weeks when the crop finish, (they) agree to pay us a one week holiday with pay. We haven’t received that money it has been four weeks now so that is what caused this.”
Singh further explained: “We were promised two weeks ago and then they asked us to see with them for one week and they said we would be paid this money on the 26th (April). The Collective Labour Agreement in 1978 states that after 14 days of work we are entitled to our leave, our one week holiday with pay.” “So we plead with them for that one week and when the 26th reach the same thing they said they don’t have money. So we decide to take industrial action because they breach the agreement completely. So Mr. Vijay Goberdhan, that’s the EM (Estate Manager) he was the man that made this along with Personnel Manager, Pawan Baldeo and other managers. So we’re out here at the moment,”Singh added.
Ramotar (only name given) a representative from the factory said “we protesting to get awi holiday with pay after we work 14 days.” Lazer Mohamed, another worker added: “we are out here for the one week holiday because they are overdoing the do.” Another worker said that, “Actually I am here supporting the strike, my name is Marlon Balgobin so I am actually supporting the strike I am a worker of Rose Hall Estate, and I really need my money I really work for it.”The distraught workers lamented that they have families to feed and they were not just looking forward to the few days at home to be able to spend time with their families, bond with their offspring and get some well deserved and needed rest, but also expected cash to offset expenses.
Calls to the Personnel Manager Mr. Pawan Baldeo number went unanswered. Calls were also made to the Chief Executive Officer, of GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh, but he too did not respond. Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha when contacted said he was in meetings all day. “I am in a meeting at the moment, what can I do for you quickly?” After he was informed of the strike and the troubles faced to get hold of the managers at the estate, he said that, “The workers strike today? I will call GuySuCo to see what is going on and I will get back to you.”Up to press time he had not returned the call.
