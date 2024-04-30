Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Finalists to be decided tonight

Apr 30, 2024 Sports

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football championship

Kaieteur Sports – As the sun sets over the sandy turf in Linden, anticipation mounts for the semi finals’ matchups in the One Guyana’s Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football championship. The stage is set at the PPP-C Office compound, where tonight’s battles will determine the finalists who will vie for glory in this thrilling competition.

In the Queen’s semi-finals, the action kicks off with Aroaima facing off against Hururu, promising an intense clash of skill and strategy. Meanwhile, Speightland Girls and Rockstone Women prepare to engage in a showdown for the coveted second spot in the final. With pride and prestige on the line, these fierce competitors will leave nothing to chance as they fight for their place in history.

The excitement doesn’t end there. As the evening progresses, attention turns to the King’s semi-finals. All eyes will be on MS Ballers as they go head-to-head with Hi Flyers in a battle for supremacy. Following that clash, Platinum FC will square off against Young Gunners, each team eager to secure their spot in the ultimate showdown.

Beyond the glory of victory, a staggering 5 million in cash and prizes await the champions on May 5th. For the male teams, the stakes are high, with a prize pool divided among the top performers: 1st place claims $1,000,000, 2nd place takes home $500,000, while 3rd and 4th places earn $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Not to be outdone, the women’s teams compete for their share of the rewards: 1st place receives $400,000, 2nd place earns $200,000, and 3rd and 4th places secure $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby Men’s Rankings

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby...

Apr 30, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur’s hat-trick of tries, combined with a game-winning tackle from Godfrey Pollydore, propelled Guyana to a dramatic 24-23 victory over...
Read More
Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for birth anniversary dominoes tourney to organisers

Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for...

Apr 30, 2024

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game against Belize in Barbados

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game...

Apr 30, 2024

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024 Milo U18 Football title

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024...

Apr 30, 2024

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool tournament set for tomorrow

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool...

Apr 30, 2024

Finalists to be decided tonight

Finalists to be decided tonight

Apr 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Giving change a chance

    Kaieteur News – About fifteen years ago, there was a plan to deploy one hundred traffic wardens across the city. A... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]