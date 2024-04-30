Finalists to be decided tonight

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football championship

Kaieteur Sports – As the sun sets over the sandy turf in Linden, anticipation mounts for the semi finals’ matchups in the One Guyana’s Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football championship. The stage is set at the PPP-C Office compound, where tonight’s battles will determine the finalists who will vie for glory in this thrilling competition.

In the Queen’s semi-finals, the action kicks off with Aroaima facing off against Hururu, promising an intense clash of skill and strategy. Meanwhile, Speightland Girls and Rockstone Women prepare to engage in a showdown for the coveted second spot in the final. With pride and prestige on the line, these fierce competitors will leave nothing to chance as they fight for their place in history.

The excitement doesn’t end there. As the evening progresses, attention turns to the King’s semi-finals. All eyes will be on MS Ballers as they go head-to-head with Hi Flyers in a battle for supremacy. Following that clash, Platinum FC will square off against Young Gunners, each team eager to secure their spot in the ultimate showdown.

Beyond the glory of victory, a staggering 5 million in cash and prizes await the champions on May 5th. For the male teams, the stakes are high, with a prize pool divided among the top performers: 1st place claims $1,000,000, 2nd place takes home $500,000, while 3rd and 4th places earn $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Not to be outdone, the women’s teams compete for their share of the rewards: 1st place receives $400,000, 2nd place earns $200,000, and 3rd and 4th places secure $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.