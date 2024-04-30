Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool tournament set for tomorrow

Apr 30, 2024 Sports

A glimpse of the first, second and third place trophies.

Kaieteur Sports – Jerry and team is set to bring an electrifying Eight-Ball Pool ‘Ball in Hand’ Sudden Death tournament tomorrow (May 1), taking place at the Grand Central Sports Bar in Grove.

The action kicks off at 4:00 p.m. sharp, promising a thrilling showdown with substantial cash prizes up for grabs. The champion will walk away with an impressive $100,000 cash prize, while second and third place finishers will claim $40,000 and $20,000, respectively, along with individual trophies.

To secure your spot in this esteemed 8-Ball Pool competition, a nominal entry fee of just $2000 is required. Participants also have the option to re-enter the tournament for an additional $2000 fee.

For further details and registration, contact Jerry via Whatsapp at 592 687 5621. This tournament is proudly sponsored by Team Mohamed, Reliance Inc., Agri Parts, Eddie’s Bobcat and Excavation Service, and L. Mohabir and Sons Cambio.  Players are asked to be on time for a prompt start.

