‘Short Boss’ charged for murder East Ruimveldt man

Kaieteur News – Rollot Rowley, a 34-year-old father of two was on Monday charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed to death Shawn George, 52, on April 24, 2024, at 264 Vlissengen Square, Georgetown.

Rowley, also called “Short Boss”, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 17:00hrs on the day in question. Rowley, reportedly was riding his motorbike when he encountered George at Vlissengen Square. Rowley allegedly insulted George with a derogatory term, calling him an “anti-man”. This verbal exchange escalated into a physical altercation.

During the altercation, Rowley allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed George four times – once in the left forearm and thrice in the left abdomen. In defense, George wielded a piece of wood, striking Rowley on the shoulder. Despite this, Rowley allegedly stabbed George again before fleeing the scene.

The wounded man was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Following the incident, Rowley was apprehended by authorities. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 30, 2024, for further proceedings.