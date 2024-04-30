Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Short Boss’ charged for murder East Ruimveldt man

Apr 30, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Remanded, Rollet Rowley

Remanded, Rollet Rowley

Kaieteur News – Rollot Rowley, a 34-year-old father of two was on Monday charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed to death Shawn George, 52, on April 24, 2024, at 264 Vlissengen Square, Georgetown.

Rowley, also called “Short Boss”, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 17:00hrs on the day in question.  Rowley, reportedly was riding his motorbike when he encountered George at Vlissengen Square. Rowley allegedly insulted George with a derogatory term, calling him an “anti-man”. This verbal exchange escalated into a physical altercation.

During the altercation, Rowley allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed George four times – once in the left forearm and thrice in the left abdomen. In defense, George wielded a piece of wood, striking Rowley on the shoulder. Despite this, Rowley allegedly stabbed George again before fleeing the scene.

The wounded man was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Following the incident, Rowley was apprehended by authorities. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 30, 2024, for further proceedings.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby Men’s Rankings

McArthur, Pollydore heroics prompts Guyana’s climb of World Rugby...

Apr 30, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur’s hat-trick of tries, combined with a game-winning tackle from Godfrey Pollydore, propelled Guyana to a dramatic 24-23 victory over...
Read More
Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for birth anniversary dominoes tourney to organisers

Prime Minister presents champion’s trophy for...

Apr 30, 2024

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game against Belize in Barbados

Golden Jaguars to play WC Qualifiers home game...

Apr 30, 2024

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024 Milo U18 Football title

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024...

Apr 30, 2024

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool tournament set for tomorrow

8-Ball Sudden Death ‘Ball in Hand’ Pool...

Apr 30, 2024

Finalists to be decided tonight

Finalists to be decided tonight

Apr 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Giving change a chance

    Kaieteur News – About fifteen years ago, there was a plan to deploy one hundred traffic wardens across the city. A... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]