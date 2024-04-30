Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Captain Wharton leads Chase’s Academic to 2024 Milo U18 Football title

Apr 30, 2024

Chase's Academic Foundation walks away with Most Saves, MVP, Highest Goals Scorer awards.

– Dolphin impress with 6-1 victory to secure 3rd place

Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, under the stalwart leadership of Captain Bryan Wharton, etched their names in the annals of youth football history again, with a remarkable 3-1 triumph over region one’s Waramuri Primary Top. Wharton’s stellar performance, netting twice in the final, propelled his team to their fourth Milo Schools Under-18 Football title in a thrilling showdown on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground.

The evening belonged to Wharton, the tournament’s second-highest scorer, as he dazzled with goals in the 18th and 60th minutes, showcasing impeccable skill and composure. Omar Sam, the tournament’s top scorer, added to the spectacle with a crucial goal in the 20th minute, solidifying his remarkable tally to 13 goals. Despite Waramuri Top’s resilient efforts, with Chetram Thomas notching a solitary goal, they couldn’t thwart Wharton’s heroics.

Dolphin Secondary storms PC 6-1 to cop third place trophy.

Wharton’s exceptional performance also earned him the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, a fitting recognition for his 10 goals throughout the tournament, including the crucial brace in the final.

Milo's highest goal scorer, Omar Sam of Chase Academy dribbles Waramuri's mid-fielder during the final.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Secondary asserted their dominance in the third-place playoff, decimating President’s College defense with a resounding 6-1 victory. Dolphin’s Ezekiel Frank David led the charge with a brace, while Shamar Barrington’s valiant effort for PC wasn’t enough to stem the tide of goals. Gerry Burnette (66’), Cadwell Peters (68’) and Kellon Alleyne also finished with one goal apiece for Dolphin to secure a resounding 6-1 victory.

Bryan Wharton receiving his MVP award from Deputy Chief Education Officer (Amerindian and Hinterland), Marti De Souza.

Chase’s Academic Foundation didn’t just secure victory on the field; they swept the awards table, clinching the Best Goalkeeper, MVP, and Highest Goal Scorer accolades, in addition to the championship trophy and a $300,000 cash prize. Dequain Samuels earned the Best Goalkeeper title for conceding only one goal throughout the competition, while Omar Sam claimed the Most Goals award for his stellar performance.

The evening concluded with Co-Director of Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, commending all participating teams for their dedication and sportsmanship. He lauded Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Top for delivering an exhilarating final, urging all young athletes to pursue both academic and sporting endeavours with the same discipline displayed throughout the tournament.

