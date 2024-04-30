French company wins another major order from Exxon

Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2024 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas
Kaieteur News – Last Thursday, French company, Vallourec announced that it has secured a fourth major order in the framework of the Long-Term Agreement (LTA) signed in 2021 with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL).
Under the contract, Vallourec will deliver line pipe for ExxonMobil Guyana’s deep-water Whiptail project. The Whiptail project (the 6th development) is located in the Stabroek Block, a 26,800 km2 strategic basin located off Guyana’s continental shelf, where several important discoveries have been made since 2015.
The Group will deliver over 180km of line pipe, including X80 grade (following the lots previously booked for the Uaru order). X80 is a differentiated solution developed and qualified by Vallourec’s R&D teams. It was explained that the X80 grade combines high strength with resistance to service conditions, making it a valuable contributor to future deeper-water developments.
Following the Yellowtail, Gas-to-Energy and Uaru orders, signed under the same LTA, the Whiptail order further strengthens Vallourec’s strategic supplier relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana. With the Whiptail order, Vallourec has now secured orders for approximately 700 km of line pipe for installation offshore Guyana since December 2021.
Vallourec will serve ExxonMobil Guyana from its state-of-the-art Jeceaba (Minas Gerais) mill which combines large production capacities and premium capabilities. Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vallourec, commented: “This significant new contract represents the fourth under the 10-year frame agreement signed three years ago with ExxonMobil Guyana. This is also the second order to include our grade X80, demonstrating Vallourec’s ability to deliver solutions to the industry that is both technological and efficiency enablers. This is a new milestone in Vallourec’s long history with ExxonMobil, and I would like to thank ExxonMobil once again for its confidence in Vallourec and our team for this great work”.
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,500 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.
Apr 30, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur’s hat-trick of tries, combined with a game-winning tackle from Godfrey Pollydore, propelled Guyana to a dramatic 24-23 victory over...
Apr 30, 2024
Apr 30, 2024
Apr 30, 2024
Apr 30, 2024
Apr 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – About fifteen years ago, there was a plan to deploy one hundred traffic wardens across the city. A... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]