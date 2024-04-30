Man stabbed to death at Bagotstown

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old labourer was on Sunday knifed to death at a bar in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police identified the dead man as Ricardo Bailey of Bagotstown. He was stabbed to death by his fellow villager, around 21:00 hrs. during a drunken brawl. “Inquiries revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the 28-year-old, along with the deceased (Bailey) and other persons were imbibing at the back of Andy’s shop when an argument erupted,” police said. Things took a turn for the worst after the argument escalated into a fight.

Bailey wrestled with the suspect but he (the suspect) pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed him (Bailey) five times before making good his escape. Bailey was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said his body bore five stab wounds -one to the left shoulder, left abdomen, left hand, right lower back, and right forearm. The suspect remains on the run.