School girls penalised for bullying schoolmate

Kaieteur News – The school girls who attend the Queenstown Secondary School and are at the center of a physical assault and bullying case have been penalized by the Ministry of Education for their actions.

“Scheduled and mandatory counselling, suspension and transfers were some of the actions taken for the short and medium term,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement issued on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Ministry said that it conducted an investigation into the physical assault of the girl from the school following the circulation of a video on social media on Friday which showed the 13-year-old victim, who was on her way home, being attacked and physically assaulted by five other school girls.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Avenue of the Republic, nearby the Bank of Guyana around 15:00 hours on April 11, 2024.

On Monday morning, officers from the Ministry’s Secondary Sector Department met with the parents and children involved in the incident. During that meeting, the Ministry made it clear that it “is committed to safe and supportive learning spaces for all students.”

The Ministry said that “It’s imperative that schools continue to prioritize the wellbeing and safety of their students, fostering an inclusive and respectful community where every individual feels valued and protected.”

Further, the ministry said that it is equally important that these values be taught and enforced in homes across the country.