Increase labour force to complete CJIA projects – Min. Edghill

Apr 17, 2024 News

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and his team inspecting the works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Monday advised contractors working on projects at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to increase their labour force to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing works.

During a visit, the minister and his team inspected several ongoing projects at the country’s main port of entry.

The projects included the replacement of the asphaltic concrete pavement with rigid pavement for the international apron, which is being executed by Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. at a cost of $703,176,270; the construction and rehabilitation of the New and Existing Commercial Center and the VIP section which is being undertaken PD Contracting for $874,265,155, the construction of the New Administrative Office Building which is being done by Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. for $890,440,820; and the rehabilitation of the Baggage Make-up Area which is being executed by K&S General Contractors Inc. for $81,158,185.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the minister told the contractors that they will be held accountable for any delays in the completion of the projects. In this light, he encouraged the contractors to increase their labour force and implement a shift system to ensure the projects are completed on time.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill engaging one of the contractors on Monday. (Photo courtesy, MoPW)

“The new works on the airport are part of the PPP/C government’s plans to continue modernising Guyana in keeping with international standards, positioning the country as a pivotal connectivity hub for the Caribbean, Latin America, and other countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe,” the ministry noted.

The minister added that the focus is on expanding the physical infrastructure of the national airport to make it more commercially viable and business-friendly. When the projects are completed, there will be new restaurants and concession areas, business services, and other offices set up including for airlines.

Notably, the VIP lounges would also be a major investment with Guyana advancing in the area of events tourism. Additionally, the over 300 staff at CJIA would be moved to a much more comfortable facility.

The government has allocated $1.1 billion more in the 2024 national budget towards the continued modernization of the CJIA.

