Woman crushed by truck on Water Street

Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman was crushed to death on Monday by a truck while standing alongside another vehicle on Water Street, Georgetown.
The woman has been identified as Doreen Haynes.
The accident was recorded on Closed-circuit television (CCTV).
The video showed Haynes standing on the driver’s side of a parked pick-up talking to someone when a large truck drove along side her, squeezing her into the pick-up.
Haynes fell to the road and it appears she was crushed by the back wheel of the truck as it drove over her body.
The truck driver upon recognising what had occurred, stopped immediately while persons nearby rushed to her assistance.
The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 16, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Despite fielding a team that comprised several debutants, Guyana finished second overall in the Order of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) ‘Champion of Champions’ Boxing...
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]