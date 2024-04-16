Woman crushed by truck on Water Street

Kaieteur News – A woman was crushed to death on Monday by a truck while standing alongside another vehicle on Water Street, Georgetown.

The woman has been identified as Doreen Haynes.

The accident was recorded on Closed-circuit television (CCTV).

The video showed Haynes standing on the driver’s side of a parked pick-up talking to someone when a large truck drove along side her, squeezing her into the pick-up.

Haynes fell to the road and it appears she was crushed by the back wheel of the truck as it drove over her body.

The truck driver upon recognising what had occurred, stopped immediately while persons nearby rushed to her assistance.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.