Man 47, dies after covered in mining pit

Kaieteur News – A 47-year old miner was on Sunday killed when a pit caved in on him at Puruni Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven.

The victim has been identified as Stephen Mark Samuel of Karwap Mission, Pomeroon River, Region Two. Samuel was employed with a Brazilian national on a six-inch land dredge as a jet man. Police reports revealed that at about 16:00hrs whilst Samuel was working in the pit, a part of the eastern wall broke and fell in the pit covering him. At the time of the incident, Samuel was among several others who were working in the pit.

An alert was raised, and Samuel’s lifeless body was extracted from beneath the rubble with the help of other workmen present. A report was subsequently made to the police, who arrived on the scene and examined the body. No signs of violence were observed. Samuel’s body was subsequently transported to Puruni Health Centre, where Doctor Semple proclaimed him dead. The body is currently at the Bartica Regional Hospital mortuary and will be taken to Georgetown for post-mortem examination.

Investigations are on-going.