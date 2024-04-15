Driver killed after car crashed into utility pole

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning after the car he was driving, PGG 3821 crashed into a utility pole at #36 Public Road, Berbice, Region Six.

Dead is Troy Trevor of Lot 4 Cromarty Farm Corentyne, Berbice and injured is his lone passenger Mark Anderson, 34, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said that initial investigation revealed that Trevor’s car was proceeding, allegedly, at a high rate of speed south along the eastern drive lane when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the utility pole.

Reports are that after crashing, the car spun several times before coming to a halt. Persons rushed to their rescue and found the driver unconscious; and his passenger semi-conscious. They were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead on arrival. The passenger is receiving medical attention and his condition is regarded as stable. Investigation continues.