Woman arrested after cannabis found stashed in Grove, EBD ceiling

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old woman of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was arrested by police after she was found with 100 kilograms of suspected cannabis stashed in the ceiling of her apartment.

On April 12, 2024, at about 16:50h police officers, led by a Detective Corporal went to the apartment located in Backstreet, Grove.

The woman resided in the apartment with her 57-year-old father. At the time of the investigation, the woman was present in the apartment with another female.

The search was conducted by the ranks who discovered a plastic barrel in the ceiling. The barrel contained several bulky plastic parcels, packed with suspected cannabis leaves, seeds and stems. The woman was then arrested and taken to the Divisional Headquarters 4B.

The suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 101.7 kilograms of cannabis. The woman remains in custody.