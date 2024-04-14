Woman arrested after cannabis found stashed in Grove, EBD ceiling

Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old woman of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was arrested by police after she was found with 100 kilograms of suspected cannabis stashed in the ceiling of her apartment.
On April 12, 2024, at about 16:50h police officers, led by a Detective Corporal went to the apartment located in Backstreet, Grove.
The woman resided in the apartment with her 57-year-old father. At the time of the investigation, the woman was present in the apartment with another female.
The search was conducted by the ranks who discovered a plastic barrel in the ceiling. The barrel contained several bulky plastic parcels, packed with suspected cannabis leaves, seeds and stems. The woman was then arrested and taken to the Divisional Headquarters 4B.
The suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 101.7 kilograms of cannabis. The woman remains in custody.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 14, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday,...
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Apr 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The gas-to- energy Project, involving a gas-to- shore project and then converting the gas to electricity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]