Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman arrested after cannabis found stashed in Grove, EBD ceiling

Apr 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

The cannabis found by police

The cannabis found by police

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old woman of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was arrested by police after she was found with 100 kilograms of suspected cannabis stashed in the ceiling of her apartment.

On April 12, 2024, at about 16:50h police officers, led by a Detective Corporal went to the apartment located in Backstreet, Grove.

The woman resided in the apartment with her 57-year-old father. At the time of the investigation, the woman was present in the apartment with another female.

The search was conducted by the ranks who discovered a plastic barrel in the ceiling. The barrel contained several bulky plastic parcels, packed with suspected cannabis leaves, seeds and stems. The woman was then arrested and taken to the Divisional Headquarters 4B.

The suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 101.7 kilograms of cannabis. The woman remains in custody.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Apr 14, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday,...
Read More
Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring thriller

Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring...

Apr 14, 2024

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with 4 goals

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with...

Apr 14, 2024

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am Chess Championships in Florida

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am...

Apr 14, 2024

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed – Chairman Williams

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed...

Apr 14, 2024

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of academies

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of...

Apr 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]