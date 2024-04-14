Cop’s ex-lover sets Moruca police living quarters on fire after he moved new girlfriend in

Kaieteur News – A government worker is accused of setting the police living quarters at Moruca, Northwest District, Region One, on fire after her ex-boyfriend, a policeman, moved a new girlfriend in.

The suspected arson reportedly took place at around 02:30 hrs on Saturday.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News the romantic relationship she shared with the cop ended recently and after she learnt he had a new girlfriend living with him, she went berserk.

The accused reportedly wanted to enter the building and after being denied entry she reportedly broke the windows entered and set the place, along with some clothes and documents and other items afire.

The clothes and belongings she burnt did not belong to her ex-lover but to his colleagues who shared the housing unit with him.

When confronted, she reportedly shouted, that she knows a lot of top officials.

Kaieteur News understands that the government rents the building to house members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).