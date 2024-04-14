Conversation Tree Road project: Govt. mulls termination of T&T firm’s contract over incomplete work

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is mulling the termination of its contract with Kallco – the Trinidadian company – that was awarded the contract to complete works on the Conversation Tree to Dennis Street four-lane road project.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Friday who told Kaieteur News that the lack of progress on the project prompted the government’s decision.

When asked if the contract has been terminated, Minister Edghill stated that, “that is the direction we are going, yes”.

He explained that government’s next course of action for the project is to assign a new contractor as soon as possible to move forward with the project. Asked whether a contractor has been identified to complete the outstanding work, the minister said, “We will announce that as soon as we sort that out”.

Initially, the project was split into two lots that were awarded to S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc and Kallco respectively. Kallco was awarded the second phase of the project according to an article published by the Department of Public Works (DPI).

On Thursday, President Irfaan Ali and Minister Edghill conducted a walkthrough of the project site in the presence of Head of the ministry’s Work Services Group, Ron Rahaman, and Senior Project Engineer, Kester Hinds.

While there, the President made it clear that work on the Conversation Tree to Dennis Street Road project must proceed to ensure that residents have access to better roads.

During his inspection, President Ali announced that a technical team will meet with the Ministry of Public Works on Friday to deliberate on the way forward.

Further, the Head of State instructed that immediate drainage and irrigation works must be conducted on the incomplete portions of the project to avoid flooding.

“We have to do some D&I work here because I don’t want this remaining work to cost us. We have to make some decisions here,” the DPI quoted the president as saying.

The construction of two large concrete bridges to establish a connection to Dennis Street is also part of the work.

Additionally, during his visit President Ali interacted with the community’s youth who expressed frustration with the road work affecting the construction of a nearby ball field. After listening to the youth, the President contacted Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson, who assured that work on the ball field will resume in short order.

The project begins at the Conversation Tree corridor which is approximately 1.9 kilometres from the East Coast Demerara Highway and connects to Dennis Street. Kallco was awarded a $830.2M by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office in 2022. The project was scheduled to be completed by November 5, 2023.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Kaieteur News in its Saturday, April 13, 2024, edition inadvertently published that the Government of Guyana has terminated its contract with Trinidadian Company – Kallco over the incomplete Conversation Tree Road project.

We apologise for the error.