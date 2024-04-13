Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

SBM grabs contract for Guyana’s 6th FPSO

Apr 13, 2024 News

The ‘One Guyana’ FPSO being built by SBM Offshore for Guyana’s fourth oil project, Yellowtail.

The ‘One Guyana’ FPSO being built by SBM Offshore for Guyana’s fourth oil project, Yellowtail.

Kaieteur News – Dutch shipbuilder, SBM Offshore on Friday announced that it will be constructing Guyana’s sixth Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Jaguar.

The vessel will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

In a public missive, SBM said that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) has confirmed the award of contracts for the Whiptail development project located in the Stabroek Block in Guyana. Under these contracts, SBM Offshore will construct and install the Jaguar FPSO. Ownership will transfer to EMGL prior to the FPSO’s installation in Guyana, and SBM Offshore expects to operate the FPSO for 10 years under the Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement signed in 2023.

SBM said the award follows completion of front-end engineering and design studies, receipt of requisite government approvals and the final investment decision on the project by ExxonMobil and the Stabroek block co-venturers.

“The FPSO Jaguar’s design is based on SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward program that incorporates the Company’s 7th new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules,” the shipbuilder explained.

It said it remains committed to working with Guyanese companies and will continue to expand these activities, as more Guyanese engineers will be recruited and employed as part of the FPSO Jaguar project team.

To date, SBM has constructed four FPSOs for Guyana, including the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity and One Guyana. Exxon had recruited the services of Japanese ship builder, MODEC,  for its fifth FPSO, Errea Wittu.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Police wicked to bruk down the people gate

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Scorpions eyeing 296 for victory with 8 wickets remaining as Eagles close in on likely win

Scorpions eyeing 296 for victory with 8 wickets remaining as Eagles...

Apr 13, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for...
Read More
Iconic artists Sean Paul, Kes collaborate on T20 World Cup anthem

Iconic artists Sean Paul, Kes collaborate on T20...

Apr 13, 2024

Raekwon Noel seeks assistance to realise Olympic dream

Raekwon Noel seeks assistance to realise Olympic...

Apr 13, 2024

One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach Football tournament starts today – Bakewell on board

One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach...

Apr 13, 2024

Round of 16: Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football KO stage set for today & tomorrow

Round of 16: Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football KO...

Apr 13, 2024

Diamond Insurance sponsors 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Diamond Insurance sponsors 2024 Women’s Chess...

Apr 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]