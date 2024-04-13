SBM grabs contract for Guyana’s 6th FPSO

Kaieteur News – Dutch shipbuilder, SBM Offshore on Friday announced that it will be constructing Guyana’s sixth Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Jaguar.

The vessel will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

In a public missive, SBM said that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) has confirmed the award of contracts for the Whiptail development project located in the Stabroek Block in Guyana. Under these contracts, SBM Offshore will construct and install the Jaguar FPSO. Ownership will transfer to EMGL prior to the FPSO’s installation in Guyana, and SBM Offshore expects to operate the FPSO for 10 years under the Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement signed in 2023.

SBM said the award follows completion of front-end engineering and design studies, receipt of requisite government approvals and the final investment decision on the project by ExxonMobil and the Stabroek block co-venturers.

“The FPSO Jaguar’s design is based on SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward program that incorporates the Company’s 7th new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules,” the shipbuilder explained.

It said it remains committed to working with Guyanese companies and will continue to expand these activities, as more Guyanese engineers will be recruited and employed as part of the FPSO Jaguar project team.

To date, SBM has constructed four FPSOs for Guyana, including the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity and One Guyana. Exxon had recruited the services of Japanese ship builder, MODEC, for its fifth FPSO, Errea Wittu.