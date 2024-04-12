ExxonMobil’s Future Warriors Tapeball tournament for Primary Schools expands to Essequibo

Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Guyana’s commitment to youth development was showcased with their continued investment in the Future Warriors Tapeball tournament for Primary Schools.

A tournament that started in Georgetown and expanded to Berbice will now head to Essequibo from April 13-14 at the Imam Bacchus Ground at Affiance, Essequibo Coast.

Twelve schools – Mainstay Primary, Charity Primary, Taymouth Manor Primary, Queenstown Primary, Suddie Primary, Aurora Primary, C.V. Nunes Primary, 8th of May Primary, Good Hope Primary, Huis’t Dieren Primary, Hampton Court Primary and Fisher Primary – will participate in the tournament.

Organised by FL Sport, the tournament aims to expose grassroots talents to cricket, and schools are allowed to field both boys and girls on their teams at their discretion.

Community Relations Advisor for ExxonMobil Guyana, Ryan Hoppie, charged the participants to dream big as if they might be the next stars of Guyana or West Indies cricket.

Hoppie hopes the children would use the opportunity to develop their talents and build lifelong friendships.

Co-Director of FL Sport John Ramsingh is confident that, based on the success of the other two tournaments, teams will give their all and have fun while competing.

Noticeable from the other two tournaments, Ramsingh envisions a plethora of talent on show and hopes the players can transition into clubs or a more structured programme.

The format will be eight overs per side and contested on a straight knockout basis. Teams can field 11 players from their squad of 13.

The three remaining teams, after day one, will be outfitted with jerseys and return to play a round-robin final on Sunday.

Both match days commence at 08:30h, and the organisers will provide bats, balls, and transportation free of cost to all of the participating schools, along with various meals and refreshments throughout the playing days.

The winning team will be gifted a gear bag with numerous pieces of equipment for tapeball cricket and also secure a spot in the upcoming ‘Champions of Champions’ tournament, where that winner will be ‘adopted’ by the Guyana Amazon Warriors during their home leg of the Caribbean Premier League in September.

Stella Maris Primary (Georgetown) and Cropper Primary (Berbice) are two champions for their district.