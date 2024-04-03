Pele FC Alumni two-day Youth Seminar witness massive turnout on opening day

Kaieteur Sports – The Pele FC Alumni Corporation, in collaboration with the local stakeholder, Lions Club, commenced a prestigious two-day Youth seminar yesterday at the Marian Academy School located on Carifesta Avenue.

The event drew over 150 children, encompassing both boys and girls aged between the ages of six to seventeen, engaging in interactive programmmes. At the conclusion of each programme, random participants stood a chance to win six high-end laptops and other prizes.

The programme is meticulously crafted to provide young individuals with an avenue for fun and interactive activities while imbibing the essence of football and the significance of education in sports. Participants will be acquainted with the objectives of the Pele Alumni, which primarily focus on utilizing sports as a means to excel in education.

Dennis Carrington, the Alumni Chairman, alongside his fellow executive members including Eric Smith, Paul Chan, Linden Carter, Lawrence Stoby and several past and present players, expressed their enthusiasm in perpetuating this esteemed tradition. Carrington highlighted in a brief interview the fruitful outcomes of their longstanding investments, citing the example of a former participant who received monthly scholarships through their secondary education and is now pursuing a career as a pilot.

According to Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton, a senior executive and former national footballer, the paramount focus remains on the children. He reiterated that the event’s success is evident with over ninety percent attendance on the opening day, emphasizing the goal of imparting new knowledge and skill sets to enrich the lives of participants over the course of the seminar.

The seminar, slated to conclude today, April 3, features additional presentations on the final day, followed by a segment on Social Etiquette and lunch during the morning session. Participants will also enjoy a tour of the Caricom Headquarters in Lilliendaal before culminating the 2024 programme with a brief closing message.

Additionally, the Pele Alumni Corp. organised a commemorative day of events last Thursday at the GFC ground, honouring the lives of the 22 fallen soldiers, all former members of the Pele Football Club.