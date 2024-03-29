French patrol vessel to save fishing industry $100M still to dock – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The French vessel that is to come to patrol Guyana’s waters, saving the country $100M through illegal fishing, is yet to dock here.

The disclosure was made by Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday at his weekly press conference. The VP was asked by a report of this publication if he can say whether the French vessel that the President spoke of, that will be patrolling the waters, saving the country $100M has arrived? Jagdeo said that, “It has not. But this is the estimate. Remember when we were talking about policing our exclusive economic zone so we do have to look at it. It’s estimated that we can lose as much as $100M per year from illegal fishing in our waters. This is deep sea though.”

The Vice President explained that investing in additional assets for the Guyana Defence Force will help curb illegal fishing. It was previously reported in the media that government was in talks with French officials in relation to having a large ship stationed in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone. This is to facilitate the prevention of hundreds of millions in losses due to illegal fishing. President Irfaan Ali, during his remarks at the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC’s) corporate dinner at the Marriott Hotel, had said that, “There is one ship that is coming in very shortly, then we have negotiations going on now with the French to have a mothership established in our EEZ.” While this venture is at a high cost, the Head of State noted that it had to be incurred since Guyana is losing hundreds of millions of dollars.“What is told to us, we are losing hundreds of millions of dollars from illegal fishing from our EEZ that is boats coming in within our EEZ.”