Govt. to spend $109M on another water well at Onderneeming

Kaieteur News – The government through the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) would be spending approximately $109 million to drill another water well at the Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.
Six contractors have submitted bids to execute the works at the recent opening of tenders.
The drilling of wells, and setting up of water supply systems across the country is aimed at increasing treated water coverage to 90 per cent on the coast by 2025.
Kaieteur News had reported that during this year’s budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh that government spent a total of $16.8 billion last year to improve water quality and supply systems across the country.
This year, government has budgeted $22.5 billion for further advancements in the water sector.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and delivery of neonatal supplies.
Guyana Water Inc.
Supply and installation of transmission along Timehri.
Supply and installation of transmission mains along Friendship Housing Scheme.
Supply and installation of 200mm raw water main from CAD well to Timehri Water Treatment Plant.
Supply and installation of mains from Vriesland and Wales Pump Station to Wales Water Treatment Plant.
Supply and installation of raw water mains from L’oratoire Well Station to Lust-en-Rust Water Treatment Plant.
Drilling of potable water well No.3 at Onderneeming.
