Govt. to spend $109M on another water well at Onderneeming

Kaieteur News – The government through the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) would be spending approximately $109 million to drill another water well at the Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Six contractors have submitted bids to execute the works at the recent opening of tenders.

The drilling of wells, and setting up of water supply systems across the country is aimed at increasing treated water coverage to 90 per cent on the coast by 2025.

Kaieteur News had reported that during this year’s budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh that government spent a total of $16.8 billion last year to improve water quality and supply systems across the country.

This year, government has budgeted $22.5 billion for further advancements in the water sector.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Drilling of potable water well No.3 at Onderneeming.