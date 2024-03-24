‘Journalists are being killed around the world’

– VP Jagdeo in response to Human Rights body raising concerns about incident with K/News journalists at VP press conference

Kaieteur News – In response to an article highlighting that the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR) raised questions in relation to a presidential press conference where journalists were being harassed by supporters of the government, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo sought to minimize the issue.

The Vice President contextualized the incident within a global framework, highlighting that in other parts of the world media workers are being killed.

The incident in question occurred during a presidential press conference in April 2023, where journalists from Kaieteur News faced harassment from government supporters while posing oil and gas questions to President Irfaan Ali. This incident was brought to the fore on Wednesday during a session with the CCPR, which raised concerns about press freedom in Guyana.

During his press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo addressed the incident, downplaying its significance by stating, “Now the media was attacked at the president’s press conference, now this is the same Kaieteur News, it’s a stretch to call them media now in this country but it’s the same Kaieteur News, one incident they felt uncomfortable.”

He continued, “You have people, media workers being killed in Palestine all around the world. Here people come, they can harass me at this press conference… same Kaieteur News people, and they talk about free media…Kaieteur News is excited about their journalist got mention in some report, it was pure nonsense the core issues are that we have maintained freedom, democracy…”

On Wednesday, the CCPR raised concerns over harassment of media workers were raised, questioning the administration’s commitment to press freedom.

“The state party indicates in its report that its officials do not harass media workers critical of the government. However, the committee is aware of credible reports of such harassment,” said Committee member Laurence Helfer. Helfer made reference to an April 2023 incident involving two of Kaieteur News journalists, which occurred during President Irfaan Ali press conference at the Leonora Track and Field Centre in West Coast Demerara. Helfer said, “This includes incidents involving senior government officials. For example, journalists affiliated with Kaieteur News…that were heckled by government supporters at an April 2023 presidential press conference.”

KN’s journalists faced criticism from the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C) supporters when posing challenging questions to President Ali.

The Committee member cited reports which indicate that government officials are often intolerant of journalists who question the government’s policies, especially in relation to the extractive sector. The Committee expressed further concern over reports of surveillance of journalists and media workers, including the government’s use of spyware to monitor them.

“Will the state party, please comment on these reports. In addition, please indicate what measures the government is taking to prevent harassment against media workers and human rights defenders,” Helfer said.

In addition to the cases cited by Helfer back in April 2023, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) had cause to issue a strong statement of condemnation against attacks on Kaieteur News’s Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot. Handlers for the Facebook page, “Live in Guyana,” which is associated with officials including a minister had attacked Bagot’s professional integrity with wicked insinuations not worth repeating, all while demeaning her for the critical reportage she has done on the oil industry and other matters. GPA said then it was not the first time the Facebook medium had attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy.

It said, “This page is believed to be operated by political operatives associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party and its content follows closely on the heels of questions that senior leaders of the incumbent administration find objectionable.”

Meanwhile, in her response to the committee, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, said these are matters that have caused a public outcry, including by the government. However, in relation to the incident involving KN’s journalists, she said, “the issue that has been raised here, about a press conference by the President, unfortunately doesn’t reflect correctly what happened. We have been asked by the IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) to answer and we have, and we are awaiting their response to our answer.”

On April 2, 2023, Kaieteur News reported that President Ali called an urgent press conference at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, where the government had hosted a two-day outreach. There were several tents set up at the venue to address the concerns of citizens from the respective government agencies, including the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Ministry of Public Works and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

Notably, the persons who were at the outreach joined the tent in which the President decided to host his media. This atmosphere was unwelcoming to members of the press who were subjected to heckling from the supporters of the ruling PPP party particularly when challenging questions were asked of the Head of State. While the journalists faced criticisms from persons in the crowd, President Ali’s response was welcomed with a round of applause by the crowd. Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall had said it was utterly disrespectful for the President to invite the media to a press conference at a venue flocked by his supporters in his home village.