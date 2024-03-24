Cops posing as SOCU ranks arrested for attempting to extort money from engineer

Kaieteur News – Two policemen attached to the Brickdam Police Station have landed in hot water after they allegedly posed as ranks of the Special organized Crime Unit (SOCU) in an attempt to extort a Government official of money.

Police identified the men as a Police Sergeant Imman Wilson and detective Constable, Akeimo Simon. The men were charged on Friday by SOCU for demanding money by menace with intent to steal and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty and both pleaded not guilty. The court reportedly released them on $75,000 bail each.

Reports are that around 19:00 hrs on March 9, 2024, a Civil Engineer, employed by the Ministry of Public Works, reported to the Head of SOCU Assistant Commissioner, Mr Fazil Karimbaksh, that one of his ranks demanded money from him for an ongoing investigation. The Head of SOCU then secured CCTV footage which supported the allegation but did not implicate any officers from SOCU. An investigation was then ordered by Mr Karimbaksh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the two persons posing to be officers from SOCU, whom the Engineer was referring to, were the said Police Sergeant Imman Wilson and Police Constable Akeimo Simon from Brickdam Police Station.

Further investigations revealed that on March 9, 2024 at about 19:00hrs Constable Simon secured the assistance of Sergeant Wilson’s mobile patrol and went to a Government Engineer’s residence at Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD), to enquire about his whereabouts.

They were allegedly able to locate him and identified themselves to him as SOCU ranks. The policemen allegedly cautioned the government official that they were investigating a money laundering allegation against him. According to police, one of the policemen told the engineer that he was needed at SOCU’s for questioning and entered his (the Engineer’s vehicle).

The engineer reportedly maintained that he did nothing wrong but complied with the lawmen.

It was while heading to the SOCU headquarters that the policeman allegedly placed a gun on his lap and began to extort the government official.

The cop allegedly demanded $1M to let him go. Reportedly fearful for his life, the government engineer handed over $100,000 that he had on him at the time.

Police said that the cop allegedly accepted the cash and let the engineer go. The victim reported the matter, and an investigation was launched.

SOCU was able to source camera footage corroborating the victim’s story and soon discovered that policemen were indeed posing as SOCU ranks.

They were subsequently arrested and charged.