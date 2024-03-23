De blind leading de deaf

Kaieteur News – So, hear dis one now, Guyana! You ever hear ’bout dem two fellas, one blind like a bat, de odda one, deaf as a doorpost. Yuh wouldn’t believe it, but dese two was partners in crime, movin’ ’round town like they own de place.

Now de blind one, couldn’t see a thing, but he had dis sixth sense, y’know? Like he could feel de vibe of de place, and he knew all de shortcuts. Den you de deaf one; he couldn’t hear a word, but he had eyes like a hawk.

But lemme tell yuh, dis ain’t just a story ’bout two fellas with disabilities. Oh no, dis is a mirror to our own society, people!

Look around, we got leaders in dis country walkin’ ’round like dey got blinders on. Dey can’t see past dem own noses, much less de struggles of de ordinary man. Meanwhile, de rest of us, we actin’ like we deaf to all de nonsense dey spewin’!

Yuh ever listen to some a dem speeches? Pure gibberish! But instead of callin’ dem out, we just nodding along like bobbleheads. Well, I say it’s time to wake up and smell de coffee, Guyana!

If we keep lettin’ blind leaders leadin’ de way and deaf masses followin’ blindly, we gonna end up in a mess worse than two blind mice in a maze!

So, my people, let’s open our eyes wide like saucers and our ears sharp like a razor. It’s time to demand more from our leaders, demand accountability, and demand a vision for de future dat includes all a we, not just a chosen few.

We got de power to see and hear, so let’s use it to steer dis country in de right direction, before we end up lost in de wilderness of incompetence and indifference.

Talk Half! Leff Half!