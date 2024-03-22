Welcome to de gridlock gala!

Kaieteur News – If yuh think moving with Georgetown’s traffic is like a leisurely stroll through the park, you must be driving blindfolded! It’s a vehicular stampede out deh, and de cattle ranger seems to have misplaced his map.

Now, let’s talk about this Heroes Highway, shall we? Heroes, my foot! More like “Zeroes Highway” because it hasn’t quite lived up to its cape-waving promises. Sure, it’s given the East Bank a breather, but that doesn’t mean we’re all cruising into town with the wind in our hair.

Have you seen the traffic on Mandela Avenue lately? It’s like a scene from Jumanji! Cars, buses, trucks canters, motorcycles —you name it, they’re all playing a game of devil take the hindmost on that road. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone tried to hitch a ride on a passing gaulding just to get ahead.

The East Coast Public Road is giving Mandela Avenue a run for its money in the traffic Olympics. It’s a competition of who can sit in their car the longest without losing their sanity.

But hey, what do I know? I’m just a humble observer of the chaos. One thing’s for sure, though: if we don’t figure out a solution soon, Georgetown might just explode like a piñata at a birthday party gone wrong. And nobody wants that sticky mess on their hands.

So, dear readers, let’s put our thinking caps on and brainstorm some out-of-the-box ideas to untangle this traffic tango. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll look back on these gridlock days and laugh… or cry. Probably both. Until then, happy motoring, and may the traffic gods be ever in your favor!

Talk Half! Leff Half!