KNews reporters forced to walk out of Jagdeo press conference after he allowed ‘Guyanese Critic’ to decide who asks questions

Kaieteur News – Despite concerns raised by reporters, Social media personality and Government Contractor, Mikhail Rodrigues better known as the “Guyanese Critic” is still being allowed to moderate who asks and when they ask questions at Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s weekly press conferences.

Thursday’s press-conference was the third consecutive one where the question segment began with the microphone in Critic’s hands despite reporters indicating by raise of their hands that they have questions. Rodrigues began by asking leading inflammatory questions, which Jagdeo often allows. Even after asking his questions instead of allowing the VP’s staff to moderate the segment, he takes it on his own to choose who should ask the next question.

The social media personality is also being granted the privilege to openly express his displeasure with certain media houses attending Jagdeo’s press conference, which is also allowed. On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Rodrigues while on the floor asked the Vice-President why he is not banning Kaieteur News from coming to his press conferences. He said, “Dr. Jagdeo the facts of the matter as it relates to the development of this country is clear, it is so clear that within three years, the PPP (government) administration is outdoing a former PPP administration which you led for 12 years literally outdoing in three years” before adding “Given your past with the media, you have blocked media operatives from your press conferences for less than what Kaieteur (a media entity) is doing presently. Given the fact that you do not really benefit no matter whether what yuh say, it is twisted by Kaieteur given the fact that the citizenry in what the spat between yourself and Kaieteur is. Why don’t you block Kaieteur News reporters? Are you getting soft? Is it time for retirement for you? What is going on?”

Later on during the press conference, when it was a Kaieteur News’ reporters’ turn to ask questions, Rodrigues expressed his displeasure even further by heckling and even stomping his feet on the floor, purportedly signaling that the time for questions is over. The reporter was forced to respond by saying “You (Critic) asked for more time just now”. The VP and the Minister within Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Information, Kwame McCoy intervened and allowed the reporter to go ahead with his question. Yesterday Rodrigues did not change his approach and took control of moderating the VP’s press conference by passing the microphone to who wanted to ask the next question. Reporters have in the past confronted Rodrigues about his unprofessional behaviour and also raised their concerns with the Vice President.

On one occasion last year, a reporter made it clear to Rodrigues that it was not his press conference and it is Jagdeo or his moderator who has the right to decide who should ask questions. On another occasion, the reporter told the Vice President that it appears as if Rodrigues wants to be his moderator and that he should hire him for the job and make it official. The VP laughed it off and to date has not taken any steps to address the issue.

Only this week during the Government of Guyana’s appearance before the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee (CCPR) concerns over harassment of media workers by the government were raised. “The state party indicates in its report that its officials do not harass media workers critical of the government. However, the committee is aware of credible reports of such harassment,” said Committee member Laurence Helfer. Helfer made reference to an April 2023 incident involving two of Kaieteur News journalists, which occurred during President Irfaan Ali press conference at the Leonora Track and Field Centre in West Coast Demerara. Helfer said, “This includes incidents involving senior government officials. For example, journalists affiliated with Kaieteur News…that were heckled by government supporters at an April 2023 presidential press conference.” KN’s journalists faced criticism from the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) party supporters when posing challenging questions to President Ali.

The Committee member cited reports which indicate that government officials are often intolerant of journalists who question the government’s policies, especially in relation to the extractive sector. The Committee expressed further concern over reports of surveillance of journalists and media workers, including the government’s use of spyware to monitor them. “Will the state party, please comment on these reports. In addition, please indicate what measures the government is taking to prevent harassment against media workers and human rights defenders,” Helfer said.

In addition to the cases cited by Helfer back in April 2023, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) had cause to issue a strong statement of condemnation against attacks on Kaieteur News’s Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot. Handlers for the Facebook page, “Live in Guyana,” which is associated with officials including a minister had attacked Bagot’s professional integrity with wicked insinuations not worth repeating, all while demeaning her for the critical reportage she has done on the oil industry and other matters. GPA said then it was not the first time the Facebook medium had attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy. It said, “This page is believed to be operated by political operatives associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party and its content follows closely on the heels of questions that senior leaders of the incumbent administration find objectionable.”

The GPA said it remains in contact with several regional and international organisations and has placed its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern. The association further urged for international assistance to “fight this harassment of media operatives in Guyana.” The association also stated that it will endorse any effort by media operatives to have the Guyana Police Force investigate the violation of the Cyber Crime Act, as well as the violation of the rights of women by the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

The GPA also publicly sought the solidarity of women’s organizations in condemning this most recent dastardly attack against a female member of the media corps. The GPA said too that it regards such acts as not only an attempt to harass the media from asking searching questions, but also a form of intimidation that ultimately endangers the lives of media operatives by those who may feel emboldened by such posts. With a significant majority of media workers being women, the GPA urged all media workers to ensure that the leadership of their bodies is always in a position to defend their collective rights locally, regionally and internationally.

Meanwhile, in her response to the committee, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, leading the Guyanese delegation stated government’s inability and unwillingness to respond to matters concerning private businesses, such as media houses. She said the issues being raised here about matters that relate to private business such as the media houses, the government is unable and unwilling just to respond on issues that relate to private companies and the business of those private companies at this forum.”