8 schools to be built at $14M each in Region 9

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine is preparing to tap into its $5.8 billion budgetary allocation it received this year to build eight new nursery schools in the region for approximately $14 million each.

The project was listed in an invitation for bids issued by the RDC seeking contractors to execute the construction among other projects. It was stated in the document that each school carries an estimated price tag of $13,999,999 and a measurement of 70ft x 30ft.

Of the eight schools, a nursery building will be built in the village of Simonie which is located in Central Rupununi (30×70), a school for Quatata which is also located in Central Rupununi (30×70), a school for Apoteri which is located in North Rupununi (30×70), a school at Crash Water which is located in North Rupununi (70×30), a school for Baitoon which is located in South Central Rupununi (70×30), a school for Rupanau which is also located in South Central Rupununi (70×30), a school for Parabara which is located in Deep South Rupununi (70×30), and a school for Taushida which is located in South Pakraimas Rupununi (70×30).

In addition to the construction of the new nursery schools, the Regional Administration is also seeking contractors to do repair works to a number of schools in the region. These projects include the rehabilitation of the Culvert City Nursery in Central Rupununi which is estimated to cost $9 million, rehabilitation to Moco Moco Primary in Central Rupununi estimated at $12 million, rehabilitation to Arapaima Primary School fence which is estimated at $6 million, rehabilitation to Karbaicru Primary School fence which is estimated to cost $13,999,999, rehabilitation to Annai Secondary fence which is estimated to cost $6 million, and rehabilitation to Sand Creek Secondary which is estimated to cost $10 million.

Out of the $5.8 billion allocation, a sum of $273 million was approved for education delivery under capital expenditure, while $2,892,544 was approved for education under current expenditure. It should be noted that the opening of bids for these school project will be done at the Regional Tender Administration Board on April 4, 2024.