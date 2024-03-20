Man gunned down ex-girlfriend’s sister, shoots self in chest

Kaieteur News – A jilted man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister early Tuesday morning before shooting himself in the chest.

The dead woman has been identified as 24-year-old Ashanti Liverpool, a security officer of Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while the shooter has been identified as a 31-year-old security officer of Haslington, ECD.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 01:00h at Liverpool’s home after she attempted to run away from him. Kaieteur News understands that around 00:20h, the suspect reportedly visited the Hong Kong Chinese Supermarket located at Good Hope, ECD where he met his co-worker, a 23-year-old security officer, who at the time was armed with one AR-15 Rifle and eight live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect reportedly told the security officer that the supervisor sent him to collect the rifle. The security officer reportedly made several calls to his supervisor, which went unanswered. Subsequently, the suspect collected the firearm with ammunition and went away.

Reports are that the suspect had visited his girlfriend’s home earlier and saw her sitting in a car outside of the house. He left and went to Good Hope and returned 30-minutes later, armed with the AR-15 Rifle.

The suspect entered Liverpool’s home and found her in bed. He asked about her sister’s [who had left the home shortly before the suspect arrived] whereabouts.

Liverpool reportedly left her bedroom and made her way out of the yard and headed east along the access road when the suspect opened fire on her with the AR-15 Rifle. The woman was reportedly running and despite being shot, she continued running before collapsing in a nearby yard.

The suspect then hopped onto his motorcycle and fled the scene.

Reports are that the suspect went to the Hong Xing Supermarket at Industry Railway Embankment, ECD where he met a colleague, a 29-year-old security officer. At the time of this arrival he reportedly had an AR-15 rifle with six live matching rounds of ammunition in his possession. The suspect asked his colleague for help to clear the rifle because one was stuck in the firearm.

The colleague reportedly collected the rifle from the suspect and attempted to clear it outside of the Supermarket. He left the firearm assigned to him inside of the supermarket where the suspect was.

While clearing the suspect’s AR-15 rifle, the colleague heard a loud explosion from inside the Supermarket. Upon checking, he noticed the suspect on the ground and immediately went to his aid. It was then he saw blood coming from the left side of the suspect’s chest and the firearm beside him.

Police from the Sparendaam Police Station was summoned, and the suspect was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

On his arrival, he was admitted nursing a single gunshot wound to the chest. His condition is considered critical. He is presently under guard at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn told Kaieteur News that he has asked the police to take hold of all firearms belonging to the security company the suspect works for.

“I requested this morning at the scene, after hearing the issues with the firearm, which he (suspect) took from another guard at another place, that all firearms with the company, is to be held by the police,” the Minister said noting that the security firm does not have a proper system in place .

The minister considers the firm to be “completely dysfunctional” adding that the suspect did not have a precept.