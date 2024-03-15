Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase secures US$25M loan

Kaieteur News – New Hayven Merchant Bank has secured a US$25 million financing arrangement for Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI), a key player in the country’s oil and gas infrastructure development.

Serving as the arranger, collateral holder, and administrative agent, New Hayven Merchant Bank tailored the financing to meet VEHSI’s specific project requirements, underscoring the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions to drive economic progress.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time for Guyana, as the nation solidifies its position as a major player in the global energy landscape. Recognizing the vast potential within Guyana’s economy, New Hayven Merchant Bank is dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster growth and sustainability.

Floyd Haynes, Founder and Chairman of New Hayven Merchant Bank, commented on the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with VEHSI exemplifies our commitment to empowering growth and sustainable development in Guyana. As the country undergoes profound transformation, we stand ready to provide tailored financing solutions and expertise to enable businesses to thrive.”

Beyond this agreement, New Hayven Merchant Bank remains actively engaged with risk capital providers to deliver bespoke financing solutions across various sectors in Guyana. Through facilitating access to capital and fostering strategic partnerships, New Hayven aims to drive economic prosperity and catalyze growth throughout the region.