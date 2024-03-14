Elderly man remanded for rape

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old security guard was remanded to prison on Tuesday when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape.

Michael Adams also known as ‘Crocklie’, of Lot 28 Goedverwagting, Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on March 7, 2024 after a report was filed against him for rape.

Adams made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison. The court case was then adjourned t0 March 28, 2024 for statements.