Ramdass, Hardaiow chalk up centuries for Everest Masters

Kaieteur Sports – Ryan Ramdass and Sahadeo Hardaiow hit belligerent centuries for Everest Masters Cricket Team last Sunday against hosts St. Cuthbert’s Pakuri Jaguars in a friendly 25-over match.

Ramdass, a former West Indies opening batsman, clobbered 16 fours and three sixes to make 110, while Hardaiow hammered 15 fours and three sixes as well to score 101.

Everest Masters galloped to daunting 327-2 from the 25-overs while St. Cuthbert’s Pakuri Jaguars only responded with 133 all out in the 23rd over.

Both right-handed Ramdass and Hardaiow retired-hurt, having occupied the crease for 60 and 43 balls respectively, they were sensational from the beginning having shared a magnificent, 254-run, opening stand.

Ramkhellawan also contributed a fiery 45, while Raja Pooran was left unbeaten on 20.

For the home-team, John Ferriera hit a fighting 53 and 22 from Simon, only name given, as skipper Rajace Singh grabbed 3-19 from three off-spin overs. Ex-Guyana Guyana youth leg spinner Lokeshwar Mahabeer also accounted for three victims but conceded 35 runs off his maximum five overs. Gavin Singh helped with the demolition job by snapping up 2-21 (5).

St. Cuthbert’s Pakuri Jaguars started off their chase well by losing the first wicket with the score on 89 but then there was a dramatic collapse as they lost seven wickets for 17 runs. The trophies were sponsored by Satyendra Khemraj of New Doctor’s Clinic.