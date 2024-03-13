Ramdass, Hardaiow chalk up centuries for Everest Masters

Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Ryan Ramdass and Sahadeo Hardaiow hit belligerent centuries for Everest Masters Cricket Team last Sunday against hosts St. Cuthbert’s Pakuri Jaguars in a friendly 25-over match.
Ramdass, a former West Indies opening batsman, clobbered 16 fours and three sixes to make 110, while Hardaiow hammered 15 fours and three sixes as well to score 101.
Everest Masters galloped to daunting 327-2 from the 25-overs while St. Cuthbert’s Pakuri Jaguars only responded with 133 all out in the 23rd over.
Both right-handed Ramdass and Hardaiow retired-hurt, having occupied the crease for 60 and 43 balls respectively, they were sensational from the beginning having shared a magnificent, 254-run, opening stand.
For the home-team, John Ferriera hit a fighting 53 and 22 from Simon, only name given, as skipper Rajace Singh grabbed 3-19 from three off-spin overs. Ex-Guyana Guyana youth leg spinner Lokeshwar Mahabeer also accounted for three victims but conceded 35 runs off his maximum five overs. Gavin Singh helped with the demolition job by snapping up 2-21 (5).
St. Cuthbert’s Pakuri Jaguars started off their chase well by losing the first wicket with the score on 89 but then there was a dramatic collapse as they lost seven wickets for 17 runs. The trophies were sponsored by Satyendra Khemraj of New Doctor’s Clinic.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 13, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride Kaieteur Sports – Following a short break and some time back home, the Guyana Harpy Eagles winged out on...
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo misrepresented the criticisms that were being levied at the proposed construction of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]