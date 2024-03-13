Guyana Breweries Inc., Smalta to sponsor 6th edition Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Breweries Inc. and Smalta became flagship sponsors of the 6th Annual Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship, set for March 31 2024.

The annual martial arts extravaganza, which is backed by the Korean International Martial Arts Guyana, will kick off at the National Gymnasium.

The event will showcase the diverse martial arts talents and sportmanship of over 150 competitors from across the region, including 84 local athletes.

Ahead of the competition, Guyana Breweries Inc hopped onboard via Smalta as Brand Manager Trisha Heeralall made trophy presentations during a mini presentation ceremony Sunday, where all parties were optimistic ahead of hosting one of the biggest Martial Arts competitions to date.

Organizer of the event Roland Euxodie, said he was happy to have such support from the corporate arm of Guyana, something he said helps to further develop athletes while promoting healthy competition from across the world.

Just like Martial arts training promote focus, discipline, perseverance and a healthy lifestyle, Smalta remains committed to supporting an active future for all.