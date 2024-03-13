Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Breweries Inc., Smalta to sponsor 6th edition Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship

Mar 13, 2024 Sports

Guyana Breweries Inc. and Smalta have teamed up ahead as Guyana prepares to host its yearly international Karate event. 

Guyana Breweries Inc. and Smalta have teamed up ahead as Guyana prepares to host its yearly international Karate event.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Breweries Inc. and Smalta became flagship sponsors of the 6th Annual Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship, set for March 31 2024.

The annual martial arts extravaganza, which is backed by the Korean International Martial Arts Guyana, will kick off at the National Gymnasium.

The event will showcase the diverse martial arts talents and sportmanship of over 150 competitors from across the region, including 84 local athletes.

Ahead of the competition, Guyana Breweries Inc hopped onboard via Smalta as Brand Manager Trisha Heeralall made trophy presentations during a mini presentation ceremony Sunday, where all parties were optimistic ahead of hosting one of the biggest Martial Arts competitions to date.

Smalta as Brand Manager Trisha Heeralall presented the trophy to event organizer Roland Eudoxie ahead of the upcoming 6th Annual Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship set for March 31 at the National Gymnasium. 

Smalta as Brand Manager Trisha Heeralall presented the trophy to event organizer Roland Eudoxie ahead of the upcoming 6th Annual Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship set for March 31 at the National Gymnasium.

Organizer of the event Roland Euxodie, said he was happy to have such support from the corporate arm of Guyana, something he said helps to further develop athletes while promoting healthy competition from across the world.

Just like Martial arts training promote focus, discipline, perseverance and a healthy lifestyle, Smalta remains committed to supporting an active future for all.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rested Harpy Eagles look to restart tournament on high note versus Pride 

Rested Harpy Eagles look to restart tournament on high note versus...

Mar 13, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride  Kaieteur Sports – Following a short break and some time back home, the Guyana Harpy Eagles winged out on...
Read More
Duke and Henery crowned 2024 Fitness Challenge ‘King and Queen’

Duke and Henery crowned 2024 Fitness Challenge...

Mar 13, 2024

Hickerson, Lowe, Ten Pow, Verwey among winners on day two

Hickerson, Lowe, Ten Pow, Verwey among winners on...

Mar 13, 2024

Entries close for Grand Phagwah One day Horserace Meet as over 65 horses entered

Entries close for Grand Phagwah One day Horserace...

Mar 13, 2024

GDA AGM set for March 30 at Dynasty

GDA AGM set for March 30 at Dynasty

Mar 13, 2024

Guyana Breweries Inc., Smalta to sponsor 6th edition Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship

Guyana Breweries Inc., Smalta to sponsor 6th...

Mar 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]