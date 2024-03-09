Latest update March 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man granted $10,000 bail for allegedly assaulting woman

Mar 09, 2024

Troy Whitney at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A man who is accused of unlawfully and maliciously assaulting a woman was granted $10, 000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The accused, Troy Whitey, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where the assault charge was read to him.

Whitey pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on March 6, 2024 at Lot 172 Black ‘F’, North Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted the virtual complainant.

Whitey is scheduled to return on April 26, 2024.

Features/Columnists

