Govt. to spend $13M to do soil test for school

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Education will be spending $13 million to conduct geotechnical investigation and topographical survey on the site for the New Christiansburg Multilateral School in Region 10.

According to information seen on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the $13,640,100 contract was awarded to consultant CB & Associates Inc.

It was reported that the government is planning on rebuilding a new Christianburg school.

In a public advertisement previously, the Education Ministry stated that Guyana has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the ‘Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project.’ The agency intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments for the construction of the new school building. Already the ministry has tender to pre-qualify contractors to build the school, at which 10 contractors have applied.

Kaieteur News reported just recently that the plans to build a new school for the Christianburg students were made last October when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand made the announcement during an outreach exercise in Linden.

The minister revealed the plans after a parent raised concerns about the current structure housing the secondary school. This newspaper learnt that the current structure – the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School will be reconstructed and named the New Christianburg Multilateral.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported that in August last year, the government had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank. The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven.

It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School.