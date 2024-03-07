Digicel and GBTI power up Regatta 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Under the theme, ‘Is We Own’, the 2024 edition of the Bartica Easter Regatta the biggest all-encompassing event in the sport and entertainment history of Bartica is shaping up to be amongst the best hosted.

Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, who also chairs the Bartica Regatta Committee, has disclosed that they have gotten off to a frenetic pace for this year’s event concerning corporate support for the almost month-long activities which commenced on March 3rd and will conclude on April 1st.

On board in a huge way are Digicel and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, GBTI. Digicel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Simone Pierre handed the company’s sponsorship to Regatta Committee Treasurer, Ms. Natalie Tilbury Bobb, recently.

Ms. Pierre in brief remarks underscored Digicel’s commitment to supporting the event which is not only a household name in Guyana but forms a part of the sporting calendar of the nation.

“This event is one that persons locally and overseas look forward to each year, they plan and budget for it, those coming from overseas, so you can understand the value and importance it carries. We have been throwing in our support over the years and will continue to do so as it helps to empower the community in a major and holistic way.”

Ms. Tilbury Bobb expressed delight on behalf of the Regatta Committee and its Chairman, Mr. Williams, and the people of the community on the continued partnership between the two entities noting that this year promises to be huge.

Likewise, GBTI’s Marketing Manager, Pernell Cummings handed over the Bank’s contribution to Committee Chairman, Kenneth Williams, who lauded them for keeping up the Regatta tradition which brings together thousands of persons in sports and other activities that support community development and empowerment.

“We here at GBTI commend you and your committee for keeping this rich tradition going. You can depend on us for continued support, this is just one of the ways we give back to the community for its support of us. We look forward to seeing successful activities being held and your marquee event, the powerboat racing on Easter Sunday.”

In response, Williams commended GBTI for backing the event, which he noted will not disappoint.

“Regatta as you would know, Mr. Cummings is not only limited to Barticians but we welcome persons from all across Guyana to our beautiful community and to indulge in the best we have to offer, be it sports activities and the many other events. So, I’d like to assure you and the Management of GBTI that your support is vital to the overall success of the activities.”

Following is the calendar of events for the Easter Regatta:

March 16 Miss Bartica Regatta Sashing

March 22 Regatta in Kingston Jamaica Party

March 23 Regatta Jump Start

March 24 Regatta Beach Lime / Regatta Got Talent

March 27 Karaoke Finals / Football Semi-Finals

March 28 Gospel Extravaganza – Made to Conquer

March 30 Regatta Football Finals / Street Jam-All Black

Regatta On Land Tours – Resort Hopping

March 31 Powerboat Race Day / River Swim / Road Race

April 1 Grass Track Racing / Miss Regatta Pageant