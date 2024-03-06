Parika woman stabbed to death by drunken husband

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old woman, Nikesha Sutton was on Monday evening allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at their Parika backdam, East Bank Essequibo residence.

According to police, the fatal stabbing occurred around 17:00hrs. Investigations so far revealed that around 15:00hrs on Monday, the suspect had arrived home under the influence of alcohol and got involved in a heated argument with Sutton, after which he left the house and went away.

It was reported that around 17:00hrs, the suspect returned home with two alcoholic beverages in his hand at when he got into another argument with his wife, which resulted in a scuffle between the two. It was reported that the Sutton’s sister intervened to stop the fight. Shortly after that the suspect told Sutton to pack her things (clothes) and move out of the house.

The police related that the woman had placed some clothes in a bucket and was making her way through a track to her sister’s house which was nearby. According to the police, upon making her way there, the suspect had picked up one of the beer bottles, broke it and dealt a stab to her neck. After committing the act, he fled the scene.

Kaieteur News understands that Sutton was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Her body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Police on Tuesday night issued a wanted bulletin for 24-year-old Melroy La Rose called ‘Melo’ in connection with Sutton’s murder. Police listed his last known address as Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Kamwatta Village, Region One.

Persons with knowledge of La Rose’s whereabouts are asked to contact police on phone numbers 232-0313, 225-8196, 225-6976, or the nearest police station.