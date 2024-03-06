Houston man remanded to prison on robbery charge

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was remanded to prison on Monday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a robbery charge.

The accused, Stephen Anthony Williams, who resides at Lot 16 Rahaman’s Park, Houston, Georgetown, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where the robbery charge was read to him.

The charge alleged that on March 1, 2024 at Ruimveldt, Public Road, Georgetown, while being in the company of another, and armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a cutlass, Williams robbed Ronaldo Persaud of one Iphone valued $270,000, a six pennyweight gold ring valued $65,000, a six pennyweight silver ring valued $18,000, a haversack valued $4,500, one Samsung phone valued $45,000 and $58,000 cash, total value being $465,000.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted given the nature and gravity of the offence Williams was charged with. Further, the prosecutor told the court that the accused was positively identified by Persaud at the police station.

The prosecutor also told the court that the accused admitted to the offence during his oral statement to the police.

Additionally, an investigative rank reportedly confirmed that there is Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that shows the accused committing the act. The court also heard that three other individuals were reportedly involved in the robbery.

Meanwhile, Williams in his defense told the court that he takes care of and provides for his single mother while requesting bail in a reasonable sum.

In response, Magistrate Weever told the accused that bail will not be granted. Williams is scheduled to return to court on April 8, 2024 for statements.