Govt. to spend $149M on new Soesdyke fire station

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs has set aside approximately $149 million to construct a new fire station at Soesdyke, Region Four.

At the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that 63 contractors have submitted bids to build the fire station.

The Soesdyke Fire Station is one of four new fire stations the government intends to construct this year. The other stations are slated for Charity in Region Two, Parika in Region Three, and Wisburg in Region Ten.

In addition to the aforementioned new fire stations, construction of the Diamond Fire Station will be completed while the Linden, Rose Hall and Timehri fire stations will be rehabilitated and extended.

The projects will form part the $44.8 billion that was approved for the ministry this year.

Below are the companies and their bids:

