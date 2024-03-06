Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend $149M on new Soesdyke fire station

Mar 06, 2024 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs has set aside approximately $149 million to construct a new fire station at Soesdyke, Region Four.

At the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that 63 contractors have submitted bids to build the fire station.

The Soesdyke Fire Station is one of four new fire stations the government intends to construct this year. The other stations are slated for Charity in Region Two, Parika in Region Three, and Wisburg in Region Ten.

In addition to the aforementioned new fire stations, construction of the Diamond Fire Station will be completed while the Linden, Rose Hall and Timehri fire stations will be rehabilitated and extended.

The projects will form part the $44.8 billion that was approved for the ministry this year.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Natural Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)

Construction of a heavy-duty bride at the Demonstration Farm in Mon Repos.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Soesdyke Fire Station, Region Four.

Ministry of Finance

Rewiring of the ministry’s head office.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how Jagdeo responding to the USD$214M question.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

Mar 06, 2024

– Following their successes at GBA’s 2nd Developmental Boxing C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded Developmental Boxing Championship, hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association...
Read More
Guyanese players off to smooth start

Guyanese players off to smooth start

Mar 06, 2024

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI U15 Rising Stars 50-Over tournament

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI...

Mar 06, 2024

Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to elevate Cue Sports Scene Nationwide

Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to...

Mar 06, 2024

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery fulfilled promises

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery...

Mar 06, 2024

Easter Vacation Swimming Programme set to return March 26th

Easter Vacation Swimming Programme set to return...

Mar 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]