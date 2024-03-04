Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

‘Spoil Child’ nabbed with gun at Leonora Stadium

Mar 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man was on Saturday night caught with a gun for which he does not have a license while attempting to enter the Leonora Stadium for a party, police have said.

In custody Teon Allen aka 'Spoil Child'

Nabbed is Teon Allen called ‘Spoiled Child’. In a statement the Guyana Police Force said that, “ranks from the Regional Police Division Number Three were performing security duty around 23:00 hrs. Saturday when they observed, intercepted and searched the 42-year-old Allen who was acting suspiciously and who was later found to have an unlicensed 9mm pistol and eighteen (18) live matching rounds of ammunition in his possession.”

The ranks including a woman superintendent were at the stadium’s main gate where a show was being held.

The gun and ammo found

Allen was walking in with a black Gucci side bag. The man appeared to be acting suspiciously. As a result of his actions he was stopped and asked to be subjected to a search. Subsequently he resisted but Police then managed to search the bag on his person. It was discovered that the man was carrying a 9mm pistol and a magazine that contained eighteen matching live rounds of ammunition in the bag.

When asked if he was licensed to carry the firearm, the man refused to cooperate with police and instead opted to behave in a disorderly manner. Allen was then arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.

At the station he was asked again by police if he was a licensed firearm holder, to which he responded in the negative. The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.

