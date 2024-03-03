Carlvin Burnett is Guyana’s Soca King 2024

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur- One of the most anticipated Mashramani Events in Guyana, the Soca Monarch Competition, ended dreamlike for local artiste Carlvin Burnett after he took the 2024 crown with his song, “Handyman”.

Leading up to finals of the competition held in Linden on February 17, Burnett had told Kaieteur News that he wanted to make his county, Berbice proud by becoming Soca King, 2024.

He did not disappoint on the night of the finals because he did become King with an exhilarating performance of Handyman. It was the first time that Burnett participated in the competition and to win it on debut is dreamlike.

The competition was fierce but the “Handyman” singer captivated the judges, fans and the country at large. He emerged victorious with a total of 277 points.

Burnett’s song Handyman was produced by JOEY2KOOLPRODUCTIONS and the artiste had high praises for him contributing to his success that led to him becoming Guyana’s Soca King in 2024.

According to Burnett, there was a rhythm in “Joey’s head” and that is what led to the creation of ‘Handyman.’

“Joey called me one night, he was like ‘this is wa a hearing in ma head’ (mimics sound),” Burnett said, as he recalled brushing off Joey2Kool at first.

The producer called him the next day, but on that occasion, Burnett agreed to make his way down to Joey’s studio and listen to the producer’s idea.

“The minute he put the instrumental on, it was like the song actually wrote itself…The vibe was so good,” Burnett had told Kaieteur News.

Not only was the instrumental “vibing good” but the lyrics penned for the song is very unique and interesting.

Burnett called it “word-play” that will make music lovers sit and think.

“As a youth growing-up listening to [Mighty] Sparrow, Lord Canary and these guys wordplay was a big thing, I could sing about phone but I don’t even mention the phone,” he explained.

‘Handy Man,’ according Burnett, is a worker who can carry out any kind of job. In the song, he sings about a ‘Handy Man’ for hire, but strangely, he only wants to be hired by women. According to the character’s resumé, in the song, he is a good mason to lay down bricks if the mixture is thick or he can be a good plumber to lay down pipes. He is even a farmer; he can plant seeds in a woman’s garden if needed.

The lyrics indeed fit the description of a handyman but could Burnett be singing about something else? We may have to sit and think when we listen to his song.