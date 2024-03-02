Team Mohamed to take legal action against ‘Guyanese Critic’ for murder accusation

Kaieteur News – Businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed have indicated that they will be taking legal action against social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ who, on his morning show broadcast on Facebook, accused the father, son duo of committing murder.

On Friday, ‘Guyanese Critic’ reportedly accused the duo of being involved in murder.

In response later Friday, Azruddin Mohamed told Kaieteur News that the ‘Guyanese Critic’ will be sued for all libelous and defamatory statements made about him and his father, Nazar Mohamed.

“The attorneys are looking over this through the weekend and we will take legal actions in the upcoming week,” Azruddin told this newspaper.

The ‘Guyanese Critic’ is already facing a $450M lawsuit from a former opposition Member of Parliament, Simona Broomes over defamation and libel and might have found himself in hot water again after he accused the Mohameds of the murder of Ricardo Fagundes and paying money to cover it up.

Ricardo Fagundes better known as Paper Shorts, was shot more than 20 times in March 2021 by two men, moments after stepping out of a popular night spot on Main Street, Georgetown.

The men had emerged from the back seat of a waiting white Toyota Fielder car which was heavily tinted. Police had later found a burnt-out car at a location along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

This is not the first time that the Mohameds have been accused of being connected with his killing. A police detective Sergeant Dion Bascom was the first to do so and was sued millions for libel, a similar fate that Critic might face in the coming week.

The Mohameds have repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder and the ‘Guyanese Critic’ in the past had defended them by publicly saying that the accusations are unfounded.

He even implied that persons behind the accusations are “enemies” of the Mohameds who might be trying to set them up for the crime.

However, on Friday Critic sang a different tune where he now alleges that the Mohameds were involved in the killing. The social media personality’s statement comes a day after the Mohameds accused him of collecting $5M from them to settle with the family of a dead Crane Operator, Shon Joseph, a former employee of his Company Tepui Group Construction, but only gave them $460,000. Joseph died in an industrial accident while on duty at his company’s worksite.

In an attempt to refute the claims made by the Mohameds, The ‘Guyanese Critic’ on his live morning show said, “Fuh the Mohameds to come say dem give me money to settle. I don’t know what is the cost for life is not me shoot somebody and kill them and pay to cover it up. I have never done that before ” adding, “I ain’t playing nice no more because there are people crying out there for their families. The Fagundes Family wants justice”.

Later in his show, Critic implied that one of the reasons why the Mohameds are angry with him is because they allegedly could not get him to help them to cover up the murder.

“Is when the Mohameds find themselves in a problem is then them realize that them can’t use me. They thought I suppose to come and seh no man the Mohameds ain’t do this, who the f..k did it then?”, he said before questioning details of the investigation into the murder in an attempt to directly link the Mohameds to covering it up.

“How the story died down? How a man get murder and camera disappear? Now this me just saying I f..king ready… Who got the money and the resources fuh make a camera in front of palm court stop work? Who got the money and the resources to get a brand new car fuh do a hit and then burn the car when it done? Not poor people.”

Following these accusations, Azruddin Mohamed has once again said that he is innocent and said that the ‘Guyanese Critic’ is “ungrateful” and a “liar”.

“I challenge Critic and anyone that got any evidence about me or any associate for me involved in that murder they can come forward and provide the evidence to the police force at the earliest time, any time,” Azruddin said.