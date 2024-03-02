GTU presents proposal to court-appointed mediators to end 4-week teachers’ strike

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on Friday submitted its proposal to mediators outlining the terms under which the country’s teachers will end industrial action and return to the classroom.

This week marks four weeks since teachers have been on strike demanding improved salaries and better working conditions. They have been calling on the government of Guyana to engage the union in collective bargaining.

The proposal was tabled before court-appointed mediators Attorneys-at-Law, Robin Stoby SC and Edward Luckhoo SC at the commencement of the mediation process on Friday. In attendance were representatives of the GTU including its President Mark Lyte and Chief Education Officer (CEO) Saddam Hussain along with their legal teams.

Speaking to reporters at the High Court at the conclusion of the first day’s session, Attorney for the GTU Darren Wade disclosed that the Union has not shifted its position as it relates to the terms on which to end the strike.

“Nothing has changed from our position and the proposal is still on the table…” he said adding that the mediation process will continue Monday.

The attorney was however tightlipped about the details of mediation.

He noted that as part of their commitment to have mediation conducted in a manner that the court intended, he was asked not to disclose the details of the process.

“I was asked by the mediators not to discuss the issues in the public. It was also asked by Mr. Ramdhani that his superiors also not discuss the issues in public as we trust the system and hope that we can come to an amicable resolution as soon as possible,” Wade told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Wade had expressed optimism that the process would yield results. “I am very optimistic…,” he said adding that much depended on the outcome of instructions that the government’s lawyers would receive from Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC who has traveled overseas on State business.

For his part, the Government’s legal representative, Attorney-at-Law Darshan Ramdhani KC also seemed optimistic about the mediation. “We have had a very, I believe, fruitful session. It is good that the union is ready now to engage the government again so we are hoping that those talks can resume,” he said following the first session of mediation on Friday morning.

The GTU has been proposing a 25 percent salary increase for 2019, and 20 percent for 2019 to 2023, and an additional performance-based incentive of 2 percent annually of the total teachers’ wage bill to eligible teachers during the period of the multi-year agreement.

Further, the union wants a GY$5,000 emotional/ stress/risk allowance; a monthly Internet allowance of GY$10,000; a GY$10,000 monthly allowance to teachers who use their vehicles to perform official duties, and a fixed monthly allowance of GY$7,000 for headteachers/principals to conduct business on behalf of their institutions.

On Thursday, Justice Sandil Kissoon invoked the Civil Procedures Rules 2016, Part 26 for Court Ordered Mediation to resolve the ongoing industrial action that has impacted the education system for close to a month.

Justice Kissoon announced that Senior Counsel, Edward Luckhoo and Robin Stoby have agreed to serve as mediators in the national interest.

The orders were made despite repeated objections from the Attorney General (AG).

In voicing his reservation, the AG had told the Court that the two parties have had a track record of consistent dialogue. He noted that nothing is stopping the Government via the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) from speaking again.

“There is already a framework in place, let the parties be allowed to resume talks under the same arrangement. The government has never reneged from meeting with the union and I don’t think that the mediation is necessary because the union can come back and begin negotiations,” the Attorney General had said.

However, Attorney Wade told the court that despite several attempts, the government has refused to engage in collective bargaining as it relates to teachers’ salaries.