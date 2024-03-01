Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Plasters Meet Promises

Mar 01, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee gat a plaster for every sore! But if you ask me, he should be opening up shop, not just any shop, mind you, but a grand pharmacy! Picture it now, folks lining up outside his office, not for political counsel or policy discussions, but for a good ol’ plaster to patch up the latest gaffe or oversight.

Recently, the Trinidad Minister of Energy came waltzing into Guyana, reminding all and sundry how they managed to renegotiate foreign deals with the bigwigs like British Petroleum and Shell. It’s like he came bearing gifts of wisdom, except our dear Vee Pee seemed to be caught napping in the back row.

And what does our Vee Pee do when pressed about renegotiating Guyana’s deal with the operators in the Stabroek Block? Why, he backpedals faster than a unicycle in a rodeo! Suddenly, he’s contending that the renegotiations were done near the expiration dates of de contracts.

But wait, there’s more! Our Vee Pee, in his infinite wisdom, seems to have missed the memo that it took a good five years of negotiations to restructure those deals. Five years! That’s longer than it takes to grow a decent mango tree!  Where was the Vee Pee in those five years? Oh yes, for a great deal of that time he was on the Opposition benches shouting how Guyana got a bad deal and it will be renegotiated,

So, dear readers, de next time you find yourself in need of a good laugh or a plaster for that sore spot, just remember: Our Vee Pee’s Pharmacy is open for business, serving up promises and plasters with equal gusto. Just don’t expect any miracles.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

