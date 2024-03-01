Lawrence Smith’s century leads Herstelling to victory over Timehri

EBDCA 40Over Cricket Competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Men’s 40-Over Cricket competition organised by the East Bank of Demerara Cricket Association witnessed thrilling encounters over the weekend, highlighted by standout performances.

One of the standout moments occurred at Farm Ground, where Herstelling faced off against Timehri Sports Club. Batting first, Herstelling posted an imposing total of 369-9 in their allotted 40 overs. The star of the innings was Lawrence Smith, who showcased brilliance with a remarkable century, amassing 135 runs, including 19 fours and 2 sixes. Stephon Wilson excelled with the ball, securing figures of 5-18 in his eight overs. Timehri, in response, struggled to match the intensity, finishing at 236-10.

Meanwhile, at Canal #2 ground, Continental Park Raptors confronted Diamond. Troy Benn and Rajendra Singh played pivotal roles in propelling Raptors to a commanding total of 309-4. Benn narrowly missed out on a century, scoring a blistering 91 runs, while Singh contributed with a solid knock of 64 runs. Despite a resilient innings of 128 runs by Dumaka Junior, Diamond fell short, managing only 236-10, resulting in a 71-run victory for Raptors.

The Laluni ground witnessed an intense battle between Uprising Sports Club and Sandpipers, where Sandpipers emerged victorious by 123 runs. Sandpipers set a target of 234 runs, with Dwayne Dillion and Rafael Singh leading the scoring with 41 and 48 respectively. Uprising struggled in their reply, eventually being bowled out for 111-10, as Sandpipers’ Rafael Singh and Deon Thomas claimed three wickets apiece.

The action continued on Sunday at Farm and Laluni grounds, with Eccles securing a 7-wicket victory over Patrewta Sawmill at Farm. Patrewta managed 126-10, and in response, Eccles comfortably reached 132-3. Navindra Persaud played a crucial role, top-scoring for Eccles with 57 runs, while Mark Cumerbatch stood out with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-34.

At Laluni ground on the same day, Demolition Cricket Club dominated the home side (Laluni), winning by 50 runs. Anthon Lim’s classy innings of 54 runs propelled Demolition to a total of 184-9. Laluni, chasing 185 runs, crumbled to 135-10, with Faran Hossain picking up 3-22 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, more exciting matches are scheduled for the upcoming weekend; detailed coverage will be featured in subsequent publication.