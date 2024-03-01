Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Lawrence Smith’s century leads Herstelling to victory over Timehri

Mar 01, 2024 Sports

EBDCA 40Over Cricket Competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Men’s 40-Over Cricket competition organised by the East Bank of Demerara Cricket Association witnessed thrilling encounters over the weekend, highlighted by standout performances.

Lawrence Smith stroke 135 runs for Herstelling.

Lawrence Smith stroke 135 runs for Herstelling.

One of the standout moments occurred at Farm Ground, where Herstelling faced off against Timehri Sports Club. Batting first, Herstelling posted an imposing total of 369-9 in their allotted 40 overs. The star of the innings was Lawrence Smith, who showcased brilliance with a remarkable century, amassing 135 runs, including 19 fours and 2 sixes. Stephon Wilson excelled with the ball, securing figures of 5-18 in his eight overs. Timehri, in response, struggled to match the intensity, finishing at 236-10.

Meanwhile, at Canal #2 ground, Continental Park Raptors confronted Diamond. Troy Benn and Rajendra Singh played pivotal roles in propelling Raptors to a commanding total of 309-4. Benn narrowly missed out on a century, scoring a blistering 91 runs, while Singh contributed with a solid knock of 64 runs. Despite a resilient innings of 128 runs by Dumaka Junior, Diamond fell short, managing only 236-10, resulting in a 71-run victory for Raptors.

Anthon Lim of Demolition CC among the runs.

Anthon Lim of Demolition CC among the runs.

The Laluni ground witnessed an intense battle between Uprising Sports Club and Sandpipers, where Sandpipers emerged victorious by 123 runs. Sandpipers set a target of 234 runs, with Dwayne Dillion and Rafael Singh leading the scoring with 41 and 48 respectively. Uprising struggled in their reply, eventually being bowled out for 111-10, as Sandpipers’ Rafael Singh and Deon Thomas claimed three wickets apiece.

The action continued on Sunday at Farm and Laluni grounds, with Eccles securing a 7-wicket victory over Patrewta Sawmill at Farm. Patrewta managed 126-10, and in response, Eccles comfortably reached 132-3. Navindra Persaud played a crucial role, top-scoring for Eccles with 57 runs, while Mark Cumerbatch stood out with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-34.

At Laluni ground on the same day, Demolition Cricket Club dominated the home side (Laluni), winning by 50 runs. Anthon Lim’s classy innings of 54 runs propelled Demolition to a total of 184-9. Laluni, chasing 185 runs, crumbled to 135-10, with Faran Hossain picking up 3-22 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, more exciting matches are scheduled for the upcoming weekend; detailed coverage will be featured in subsequent publication.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 28tt, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s Developmental C/ship off to exciting start

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s Developmental C/ship off to...

Mar 01, 2024

Ryan Rogers and Ken Harvey impress Kaieteur Sports – The excitement kicked off at the National Gymnasium as the Guyana Boxing Association Developmental Boxing Championship commenced with a bang...
Read More
Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend Olympic Qualifiers

Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend...

Mar 01, 2024

CARICOM to confer Guyanese/West Indies legend, Sir Clive Lloyd with Caribbean Community Award 

CARICOM to confer Guyanese/West Indies legend,...

Mar 01, 2024

Lawrence Smith’s century leads Herstelling to victory over Timehri

Lawrence Smith’s century leads Herstelling to...

Mar 01, 2024

Jagan’s Memorial Cycle Race set for March

Jagan’s Memorial Cycle Race set for March

Mar 01, 2024

Guyana Chess Federation partner to host CARICOM Chess tournament

Guyana Chess Federation partner to host CARICOM...

Mar 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]