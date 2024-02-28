Death toll in Gaza nears 30,000

Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday said 96 people have been killed and 172 wounded in the last 24 hours.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari says Qatar is “optimistic” that a deal on a ceasefire or a cessation of hostilities would be achieved before Ramadan, while United States President Joe Biden says he hopes “by next Monday we will have a ceasefire”. Sources told Al Jazeera that the deal may involve 400 Palestinian prisoners and 40 captives believed to be held in Gaza. Three people have been killed and three wounded during an Israeli forces’ raid across the occupied West Bank. Intense fighting was also reported in the Far’a refugee camp. At least 29,878 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and 70,215 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 attacks stands at 1,139.

Meanwhile, Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson of the Gaza Health Ministry, has called on international agencies to urgently provide food and drinking water throughout Gaza to avert an enormous humanitarian catastrophe. Al-Qudra spoke earlier to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic. Here’s some of what he had to say: “What is happening in northern Gaza is a true famine. We have recorded two deaths as a result of malnutrition in northern Gaza, and there are others who are suffering and may die at any moment.” “We have asked international agencies to survey all shelters to document the spread of hunger.” “This escalating famine could kill thousands of citizens due to malnutrition and dehydration in the coming days in front of the eyes of the world.” “Aid must enter the Gaza Strip and reach all of its areas – in the north and the south – to contain this catastrophe. Diseases are also spreading along with malnutrition and dehydration throughout Gaza.”

Further, in a joint statement, humanitarian organisations say they are being “systemically denied access” to north and south Gaza and that humanitarian aid convoys are coming under fire.

A senior UN humanitarian aid official has said that one-quarter of Gaza’s population – estimated to be at least 576,000 people – is a step away from famine.