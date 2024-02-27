Simona Broomes sues ‘Guyanese Critic’ for $450M over libel, defamation

Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Former Government Minister under the A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Simona Broomes has filed a $450 Million libel and defamation lawsuit against social media personality, Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as the “Guyanese Critic”.

Broomes is suing Rodrigues over several libelous statements he made against her on his morning programme, ‘They Break News’. She has asked the court to award her $450 Million in damages.

In Court documents seen by this newspaper, the former Minister lists 14 times that the social media commentator made statements defaming her on his January 24, 2024 programme.

In the document drafted by attorney Dexter Todd, Broomes noted that Rodrigues accused her of engaging in revolting activities — from claiming that she operated a ‘whore house’, to allegations that she was involved in ‘human trafficking,’ with the intent of damaging her character.

Rodrigues also claimed that Broomes who once occupied the portfolios of Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Human Services received a US$225,000 scholarship from Government and was involved in scams in shutting down various mining operations in the interior region to her own benefit and she incited public terror.

The lawsuit details that on his January 24, 2024 programme which was broadcast on Facebook, Rodrigues made the libelous statements against Broomes.

As part of the lawsuit, the claimant [Broomes] is seeking an injunction that would restrain Rodrigues, his servants and or his agents, from further publishing or causing to be publish, any statement by him that would convey the impression that she was involved.

She is also seeking an order to have Rodrigues remove the offending programme from all social media platforms, to retract his statements and issue an apology to her.

The lawsuit covers several parts of the broadcast that was done by Rodrigues and the many statements he made at various points in relation to Broomes.

In her grounds to support the claim Broomes noted that she was a politician, Member of Parliament under the APNU+AFC Government, and a human rights activist who is highly respected nationally and internationally as a leader, businesswoman and miner.

Broomes was awarded by the U.S. State Department in 2013 as an International Hero in the fight against human trafficking in Guyana.

At all material times, she noted Rodrigues falsely and maliciously published boldly and sensationally untrue allegations and statements about her on his widely viewed Facebook programme ‘They Break News.’

