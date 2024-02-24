‘Renegotiation’ is a word that causing cold sweat

Kaieteur News – Some of dem politicians out deh, dem shakin’ in dey boots like dem in de middle of a quake when de word “renegotiation” mention. It’s like sayin’ “Boo!” to a ghost—dem jus’ can’t handle it. But lemme tell yuh somethin’, folks, dis word ain’t nothin’ but a harmless lil’ kitten playin’ in de political sandbox.

Now, lemme break it down fuh yuh. Renegotiation, it soundin’ all big and bad, like it got teeth sharper than a lion. But really, it’s like a fluffy bunny, harmless and innocent. It’s just talkin’ ’bout sittin’ down, havin’ a lil’ chat, and makin’ some changes. Ain’t nothin’ to be scared of, right?

But dem politicians, oh boy, when dey hear dat word, dey start sweatin’ like if a heatwave hit. Dey start fidgetin’, squirm in dey seats like dey on hot coal. Why? ‘Cause renegotiation mean dey gotta actually do somethin’, and dat ain’t somethin’ dey good at, if yuh catch me drift.

See, dem politicians, dey like things nice and cozy, all wrapped up in a neat lil’ package. Renegotiation, dat jus’ mess up de whole plan. It’s like throwin’ a wrench in de machinery—everyting grind to a halt, and dey ain’t know what to do.

But lemme tell yuh, folks, ain’t nothin’ wrong with a lil’ renegotiation now and then. Sometimes, yuh gotta shake tings up, stir de pot, see what bubbles to de surface. It’s like cleanin’ out yuh closet—yeah, it’s a hassle, but once yuh done, yuh feelin’ fresh and new.

So, next time yuh hear dem politicians tremblin’ at de mention of renegotiation, jus’ give ’em a lil’ wink and a smile. Tell ’em it’s all gonna be alright, like puttin’ a band-aid on a scratch. ‘Cause at de end of de day, renegotiation ain’t nothin’ but a word—a harmless lil’ word dat don’t bite.

Talk Half! Leff Half!