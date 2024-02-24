GDF promotes 30 officers

Kaieteur News – Thirty Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers have been promoted with effect from January 1, 2024.

In accordance with Part 111 Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, Chief-of- Staff of the GDF Brigadier Omar Khan has announced that the President and Commander-in-Chief, Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotions of the 30 officers.

Major Gordon Nedd, who has been promoted to the rank of Acting Lieutenant Colonel, heads the list of promoted officers.

Substantive Majors Raymond Archer, John Mohanlall, and Jose Ferreira have also been promoted to the rank of Acting Lieutenant Colonel.

Further, Substantive Captain Lloyden Layne has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major while Substantive Captains Stephen Castor, Texine Daw, and Kareem Graham have been promoted to the rank of Acting Major.

Substantive Lieutenants Garvin Douglas, Britany Van Lange, Berachah Garrett, Hanisi Chandler, Travis Marcellino, Brandi Johnson, and Ivor Semple who have been elevated in rank to Captain.

Additionally, Second Lieutenants Joel Harewood, Rawle Williams, Delmar Headley, Joel Glasgow, Hakeem David, Seanden David-Longe, Delon Abrams, Joshua Ferdinand and Jeremy Charles have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant.

Meanwhile, in the Coast Guard, Substantive Lieutenant Commander Adrian McLean is heading the list of newly promoted Officers. He has been promoted to the rank of Acting Commander.

Substantive Lieutenants (CG) Ronald Mc Intyre and Andre Kwang have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Commander while Substantive Sub Lieutenant Gerald Gomes has been promoted to Substantive Lieutenant (CG), the GDF said.

In the Coast Guard also, Mid-Shipman Jevon Reid has been promoted in rank to Substantive Sub Lieutenant, while as it relates to the Guyana National Reserve, Substantive Lieutenant Sando George has been promoted to Substantive Captain.